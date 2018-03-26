Mysterious, Bright Object Seen by American Airlines Pilot High Above Arizona - NBC Bay Area
Mysterious, Bright Object Seen by American Airlines Pilot High Above Arizona

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 11:31 PM PDT on Mar 26, 2018 | Updated at 11:47 PM PDT on Mar 26, 2018

    Flight From SFO to Dallas Reports Mysterious, Bright Object

    An American Airlines pilot spotted something mysterious in the sky during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas last month. (Published Monday, March 26, 2018)

    An American Airlines pilot spotted something mysterious in the sky during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas last month.

    It happened on Feb. 24. over the southeastern region of Arizona, near an Air Force base. First, the pilot of a leer jet reported an unidentified object flying at 40,000 feet. Air traffic control officials then asked the crew of the American Airlines flight to take a look.

    Here's what the pilot had to say:

    "Something just passed over us, like a, don't know what it is, but it was at least 2,000-3,000 feet above us. ... Yeah, it passed right over the top of us. It was really big and bright, or it had a big reflection on it, several thousand feet above us, going in the opposite direction."

    Officials with air traffic control said it is highly unlikely that the object was a military aircraft, but added they can't rule out a weather balloon or experimental aircraft.

