Flight From SFO to Dallas Reports Mysterious, Bright Object

An American Airlines pilot spotted something mysterious in the sky during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas last month. (Published Monday, March 26, 2018)

An American Airlines pilot spotted something mysterious in the sky during a flight from San Francisco to Dallas last month.

It happened on Feb. 24. over the southeastern region of Arizona, near an Air Force base. First, the pilot of a leer jet reported an unidentified object flying at 40,000 feet. Air traffic control officials then asked the crew of the American Airlines flight to take a look.

Here's what the pilot had to say:

"Something just passed over us, like a, don't know what it is, but it was at least 2,000-3,000 feet above us. ... Yeah, it passed right over the top of us. It was really big and bright, or it had a big reflection on it, several thousand feet above us, going in the opposite direction."

Officials with air traffic control said it is highly unlikely that the object was a military aircraft, but added they can't rule out a weather balloon or experimental aircraft.