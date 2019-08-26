NASA Celebrates Support For Women in Space Program

NASA on Monday announced a program putting women at the forefront of future space missions. (Aug. 26, 2019)

On the 100th anniversary of women getting the vote in the U.S., the space program promised to include women at the forefront of future missions, and they did it in the Bay Area.

Astronauts, business executives and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the announcement Monday at NASA Ames in Mountain View, celebrating and encouraging women.

"As for a woman on the moon, our hopes are riding on you," Pelosi said to the gathering. "It’s so important for women to have the confidence to jump into the arena. There’s nobody like you."

Astronaut Megan McArthur, a Mountain View native, also was on hand.

"I’d like to go to the moon; everyone wants to go to the moon," McArthur said. "I mean, what an adventure."

McArthur and others heard support from the head of NASA.

"Maybe, the first person who walks on Mars will be a woman," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said. "There’s women at every level of the organization, making decisions, making strategic decisions. I’ve seen that grow over the years that I’ve been there."

NASA is currently working on the Artemis program to go to the moon and Mars.