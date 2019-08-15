NASA, Tech Companies Team Up for Trip to Mars

Half a century after the first moon landing, NASA plans to go back to space and explore Mars. This time it’s getting a boost from Silicon Valley tech companies. Scott Budman reports. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Half a century after the first moon landing, NASA plans to go back to space and explore Mars. This time it’s getting a boost from Silicon Valley tech companies.

NASA is working with Google and Intel to go to space and help protect the planet from objects that could come toward Earth.

After getting past the asteroids, artificial intelligence can help map out the solar system.

Both NASA and tech companies say as plans get closer to traveling to Mars, there will be many jobs created to help the mission become possible.

