Two people have died after apparently falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park, park officials stated Thursday.

Officials have identified the couple that died in an apparent fall from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park as 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy.

According to National Park Service spokesperson Jaime Richards, they were both Indian nationals who were living and working in the U.S.

A LinkedIn bio for Viswanath shows him working as a software engineer for Cisco in San Jose.

The deaths are under investigation, according to park officials.

Taft Point features a lookout spot from the edge of a cliff that offers visitors expansive views of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan and Yosemite Falls.

Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman says railings only exist at some parts of the overlook. Visitors can walk to the cliff's edge, where there is no railing.

Gediman says more than 10 people have died this year in Yosemite, some from natural causes and others from falls.

Last month, an Israeli teenager visiting the park fell hundreds of feet to his death while hiking near the top of 600-foot-tall Nevada Fall. The death of 18-year-old Tomer Frankfurter was considered an accident, the Mariposa County coroner's office said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.