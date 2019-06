OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is defended by Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Four of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors' quest for a three-peat appear to be slipping away after dropping a second straight game in the NBA Finals.

The Toronto Raptors now have a commanding 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals over the Warriors.

Game 5 is scheduled for Monday in Toronto.

