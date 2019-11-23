NBC Bay Area anchors and reporters and volunteers fanned out across the Bay Area to raise money for food donations this holiday season. As of 4:50 p.m. 17,566 bags had been purchased for donation. Roz Plater reports. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Our NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 anchors and reporters, along with dozens of volunteers, have fanned out at Safeways across the Bay Area to get the word out about the annual "Feed the Need" food drive.

As of 4:50 p.m. numbers showed that our viewers have stepped up, donating 17,566 bags of food to local families in need.

Through Dec. 25, anyone can visit one of the participating Safeway stores to donate $10 that will go toward a bag of food items that will be donated to the local food banks. At each store, shoppers can remove a flyer from the tear pads located at the register and make a donation. Each bag of food will contain pasta and sauce, canned vegetables, soup, and important protein items like peanut butter and canned chicken breast. Once collected, the food will be delivered to food banks for distribution to families in need.

This year Feed the Need collaborated with seven area food banks to help feed local families. The Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley provides meals for 250,000 people per month, an increase of 10,000 additional people per month compared to last year.

“What’s really changing in our community is we are serving so many working people,” a spokesperson said. “People who are working in low-wage jobs, struggling to afford rent and food.”