NBC Bay Area Wins 2 National Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association honored NBC Bay Area with two National Murrow Awards on Tuesday:

Excellence in Social Media, “Wine Country Fires"

News Documentary, “Kicked Out” (Series on unlawful evictions in SF)

The NBC Bay Area Digital Team won for “Excellence in Social Media” for their coverage of the North Bay wildfires.



Although details were scarce the night multiple wildfires erupted in Napa and Sonoma counties, we realized pretty quickly what a powerful role social media and user-generated content would play in our coverage of the most destructive wildfire in California's history. Overnight, photos, videos and eyewitness accounts of mass evacuations posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by North Bay residents helped us keep citizens informed as we disseminated the information through our own social media platforms. Multimedia reporters from the digital team rushed to Coffey Park – the neighborhood that was burned to the ground – interviewing residents on Facebook Live, Periscope as well as tweeting out live updates from the scene, then producing stories and videos with the content. Wildfire Leaves Coffey Park Immigrant Family With Nothing But Hope

A few days after a deadly wildfire ravaged Sonoma County, NBC Bay Area was at In-In-Out Burger in Rohnert Park, California when a family sitting next to us recognized their home from the footage of burned-out buildings playing on our laptop. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017)

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit won in the "News Documentary" category for their “Kicked Out” series.



More than 10,000 people in San Francisco have been evicted from their homes over the past five years, but hundreds of those residents may have been wrongfully evicted, according to an analysis by the Unit.

Landlords can legally evict their tenants for one of 16 reasons, including failure to pay rent and housing too many roommates. One of the fastest growing evictions, however, allows landlords to kick out their tenants if they, or, in some cases, their relatives, want to move into the home. Owner move-in evictions have spiked more than 150 percent in just the past five years. The Investigative Unit spent six months interviewing over 100 people all across the city to determine whether landlords or their family members are actually living in the homes they claimed to move into. The investigation revealed widespread abuse that has shocked residents, lawmakers, and even those who investigate wrongful evictions. Kicked Out: Part 1 of our Special Report

More than 10,000 people in San Francisco have been evicted from their homes over the past five years, but hundreds of those residents may have been wrongfully evicted, according to an analysis by the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit. Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban reports in Part 1 of “Kicked Out,” a 4-part Investigative Unit special report (originally aired: 12/30/17) (Published Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018)

