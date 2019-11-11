SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Tight end Jacob Hollister #48 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown over the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers missed an opportunity Monday night to give themselves wiggle room as the NFC's top seed.

San Francisco lost to the NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks 27-24 at Levi's Stadium, falling to 8-1. The 49ers couldn't strengthen their position in the driver's seat for the NFC's top seed, but they still control their own destiny.

With just one loss, the 49ers still have a slight edge over the NFC's second and third seeds: The Green Bay Packers (8-2) and New Orleans Saints (7-2). San Francisco plays both Green Bay (Week 12) and New Orleans (Week 14) down the stretch, and wins over both teams could be enough for the 49ers to lock up home-field advantage in the NFC bracket, assuming they take care of business against the remainder of their schedule. Had the 49ers won Monday, they would have had two fewer losses than the Packers and Saints. Their Week 17 matchup with the Seahawks takes on extra importance, as Seattle remains within striking distance of the top seed, too.

The 49ers haven't made the playoffs since 2013 and haven't been the NFC's top seed since 1997. They still control their own destiny when it comes to ending both droughts, even if that road is more difficult now.

Here's how the NFC playoff picture looks, assuming the season ended today.

San Francisco 49ers (8-1) Green Bay Packers (8-2) New Orleans Saints (7-2) Dallas Cowboys (5-4) Seattle Seahawks (8-2) Minnesota Vikings (7-3)

As the top seed, the 49ers would play the lowest-remaining team following wild-card weekend. That, assuming the playoff picture doesn't change between now and January, would ensure San Francisco hosts either a division champion (Cowboys), a team boasting NFL-leading rusher Dalvin Cook (Vikings) or division rivals with revenge on their minds (Seahawks).

Even with a bye and home-field advantage, the 49ers would have a perilous playoff path to advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.