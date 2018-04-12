The National Transportation Safety Board has removed Tesla as a party to the NTSB’s investigation of the March fatal crash of a Tesla Model X near Mountain View, the board announced Thursday.

The move comes after Tesla released the investigative information that the 2017 Model X car was in autopilot mode when it crashed on March 23 on the 101 Highway, killing San Mateo resident Walter Huang. The NTSB said Tesla violated party agreement by releasing that information before it was vetted by the NTSB.

“It is unfortunate that Tesla, by its actions, did not abide by the party agreement,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said in a statement.

Sumwalt said NTSB informed Tesla CEO Elon Musk by phone Wednesday evening and again Thursday by letter.

Tesla Reveals Crashed Vehicle Was on Autopilot Before Fatal Accident

Moments before a Tesla Model X crashed on Mar. 23 on U.S. 101 near Mountain View, California, "autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum," Tesla revealed in a statement Friday. Roz Plater reports. (Published Saturday, March 31, 2018)

"While we understand the demand for information that parties face during an NTSB investigation, uncoordinated releases of incomplete information do not further transportation safety or serve the public interest," Sumwalt said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla said the driver received “several visual and audible” hands-on warnings earlier in the drive but his hands were not detected on the wheel six seconds before the collision.

The SUV was traveling at "freeway speed" when it hit the barrier near Mountain View, Tesla said. The California Highway Patrol said the SUV caught fire for unknown reasons. Huang was pulled from the vehicle by rescuers and later died at a hospital.



On Wednesday, Huang's family has hired a San Francisco-based law firm to help them explore legal options, according to the law firm.