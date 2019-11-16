NBC 5 News

The names of people who have died while homeless in Alameda and Santa Clara counties will be read aloud in a community candlelight vigil Monday night in Fremont.

The vigil, co-hosted by Abode Services and St. James Episcopal Church, will feature speakers from different religious faiths.

"The highest expression of compassion is to reach our hand out, helping those who have less, lifting up the disenfranchised, and recognizing the humanity in each person," said Rev. Lori Walton, Rector of St. James.

"This begins with the awareness that there are those who suffer on our neighborhood streets due to lack of the most basic needs."

The event takes place just days before Thanksgiving and attendees are encouraged to bring donations of canned goods.

The interfaith vigil will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at St. James' Episcopal Church, 37051 Cabrillo Terrace, at the corner of Thornton Avenue and Cabrillo, in Fremont.