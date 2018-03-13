Napa Detectives Arrest SF Shooting Suspect After Short Chase

Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Napa, wanted in connection with two San Francisco shootings, according to officials with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

Police on Tuesday arrested a man in Napa, wanted in connection with two San Francisco shootings, according to officials with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

NSIB detectives recognized San Mateo County resident Howard Edejer, 33, as he was driving in North Napa on Tuesday afternoon. A Napa County sheriff's deputy attempted to pull Edejer over, but Edejer fled in the vehicle, leading deputies and Napa police officers on a short pursuit.

During the pursuit, an AR-15 rifle was thrown out of the car in addition to a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun, NSIB officials said.

The pursuit continued onto a southbound on-ramp of state Highway 29 south of Lincoln Avenue.

At some point, Edejer got out of the car and led deputies on a foot chase. Deputies eventually caught up with him.

Inside the car, officers found a bulletproof vest and ski mask, according to NSIB officials.

Edejer was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possession of body armor by a felon, in addition to a previous warrant for his arrest out of San Mateo County.

Officers also arrested a passenger in Edejer's car, Elsie Basulto, 25, in connection with violating terms and conditions of her probation. Both were booked into the county jail, special investigators said.

The NSIB did provide details about the San Francisco shootings connected to Edejer.