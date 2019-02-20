Bodycam Shows Suspect First Fired at Napa Sheriff's Deputy

Bodycam footage released Wednesday by the Napa County Sheriff's Office appeared to show an armed suspect first firing a handgun at a deputy before she shot and killed him Sunday night. Jean Elle reports. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019)

Bodycam footage released Wednesday by the Napa County Sheriff's Office appeared to show an armed suspect first firing a handgun at a deputy before she shot and killed him Sunday night.

Napa County Sheriff's Deputy Riley Jarecki was patrolling the 1100 block of Henry Road around 11 p.m. Sunday when she came in contact with a vehicle with a male driver, identified Wednesday as Javier Hernandez Morales, according to the sheriff's office.

In the video, Jarecki asked Morales to sit still as she moved from the passenger's side of his vehicle to the driver side where he was sitting. After the deputy moved around the vehicle, she asked Morales to roll down his window. He appeared to hesitate before quickly complying.

That's when he pulled out a gun and fired one shot at Jarecki, the footage showed. The deputy returned fire, killing the suspect.

The deputy did not suffer any physical injuries, according to sheriffs spokesperson Henry Wofford. She returned fire and shot at the red vehicle multiple times and the footage ended.

Jarecki has been placed on administrative leave, Wofford said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, comprising investigators with the Napa County Sheriff's Office, Napa Police Department and the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

