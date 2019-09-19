Emergency crews are responding to a natural gas leak in Saratoga.

The incident was reported at 11:39 a.m. on Saratoga Sunnyvale Road, just south of Spring Blossom Court. Firefighters said an underground natural gas line was struck by a construction crew digging in the area.

Several residences in the area have been evacuated while crews work to cap the leak.

Officials ask residents to avoid the area of Saratoga Sunnyvale Road between Cox and Carniel avenues.

No other information was immediately available.