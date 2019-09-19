Natural Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Saratoga - NBC Bay Area
South Bay

Natural Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Saratoga

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 30 minutes ago

    Santa Clara County Fire Department
    File image of a Santa Clara County Fire Department vehicle. (April 15, 2019)

    Emergency crews are responding to a natural gas leak in Saratoga.

    The incident was reported at 11:39 a.m. on Saratoga Sunnyvale Road, just south of Spring Blossom Court. Firefighters said an underground natural gas line was struck by a construction crew digging in the area.

    Several residences in the area have been evacuated while crews work to cap the leak.

    Officials ask residents to avoid the area of Saratoga Sunnyvale Road between Cox and Carniel avenues.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

