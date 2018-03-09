1,800 Golden State Warriors menorahs have been recalled due to fire and safety hazards.

The basketball-shaped candleholders that were given at the Oracle Arena’s Jewish Heritage Night last year have been melting when exposed to heat, causing lit candles to fall off.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received one report of the menorah’s glue melting but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled items and dispose of them to avoid any incidents.

The menorahs were manufactured in China and distributed by Bensussen Deutch & Associates in Washington.



