Nearly 2,000 Golden State Warriors Menorahs Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards - NBC Bay Area
Nearly 2,000 Golden State Warriors Menorahs Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 8:02 AM PST on Mar 9, 2018

    Consumer Product Safety Commission
    1,800 Golden State Warriors menorahs have been recalled due to fire and safety hazards.

    The basketball-shaped candleholders that were given at the Oracle Arena’s Jewish Heritage Night last year have been melting when exposed to heat, causing lit candles to fall off.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission has received one report of the menorah’s glue melting but no injuries have been reported.

    Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled items and dispose of them to avoid any incidents.

    The menorahs were manufactured in China and distributed by Bensussen Deutch & Associates in Washington.


