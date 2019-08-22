More Than Two Dozen Hurt in Sacramento Light-Rail Train Derailment - NBC Bay Area
More Than Two Dozen Hurt in Sacramento Light-Rail Train Derailment

By Stephen Ellison

Published Aug 22, 2019 at 11:17 PM | Updated at 11:52 PM PDT on Aug 22, 2019

    A light-rail train derailed in Sacramento late Thursday night, injuring at least 27 people, according to a report from KCRA.

    The train derailed at about 9:45 p.m.

    The Sacramento Fire Department said two people suffered moderate injuries, and 25 were described as walking wounded, KCRA reported. Thirteen people were taken to area hospitals, fire officials said.

    Sacramento fire officials said 15 ambulances were on the scene, KCRA reported.

    The cause of the derailment was not clear and being investigated.

    No further details were immediately available.

