Big changes are rolling into the Millbrae BART station.

The Gateway at Millbrae station project approved by the city last month features 400 new apartments, including 100 so-called affordable units, as well as retail and office space.

The project was fought by some neighborhood groups, who don't like the fact about 600 parking spaces will be lost with a lot more traffic coming in.

"There's going to be too many people. Too many cars," homeowner Steve Urruty said. "This place i just going to be a 'zoo,' you know? It's gonna be planes, trains and automobiles."

BART acknowledges many of the surface parking lots will be lost -- though some will only be inaccessible during the construction phases and the 2,100-space parking garage will remain open.

BART and city officials have also said "transit oriented development" is the way to plan for the future. Some BART riders, while not happy with losing parking spaces, said "affordable housing" and a local economy boost are also important.

The project fight isn't over yet. The neighborhood group is having a community meeting Saturday to weight their options.