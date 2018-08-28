Neighbors are helping an East Bay family get through an unthinkable tragedy. (Aug. 28, 2018)

A family new to the Bay Area recently hit by an unthinkable tragedy is finding out how generous and kind their new community is.

A father and his 14-year-old son were critically injured in Highway 4 in Antioch last week when a suspected DUI driver hit them head-on.

"I remember going on the on-ramp and that's the last I know," said Scott Cassell, DUI crash victim.

Cassell, the father of four who just moved his family to the Bay Area, was on his way home from Lowe's with his 14-year-old son when a suspected DUI wrong way driver hit the family mini van head-on.

"We just got nose to nose at freeway speeds -- both cars annihilated," Cassell said.

The crash left Cassell and his son in critical condition with broken legs, broken feet and bruised organs. The two are now recovering in different hospitals -- grateful they are now well enough to visit on FaceTime.

"It blows my mind that I'm able to wake up and say good morning to my dad still after that huge accident," Bryce Cassell said. "But while dad and son are hospitalized, their new neighbors are making sure the rest of the family and their house are taken care of."

Neighbors are helping by providing food, mowing their law and taking their trash out.

"I want them to know they have a beautiful neighborhood to come home to," neighbor Christina Bell said. "We're here for them."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to hepl the Cassell family.