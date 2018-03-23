A never-before-seen photo of the South Bay’s famous Winchester Mystery House has been discovered.
The photo was found by a Winchester Mystery House employee in a local archive showing the home with similar features of home's foundation today.
The house first started as an eight-room unfinished farmhouse and has been continuously built on by Sarah Winchester’s carpenters for 38 years.
One of the other exciting things about the discovery is it’s only the second-ever photo showing Sarah Winchester at her San Jose mansion.