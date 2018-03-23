Never-Before-Seen Photo of Winchester Mystery House Discovered - NBC Bay Area
Never-Before-Seen Photo of Winchester Mystery House Discovered

    Courtesy: History of San Jose
    The newly discovered photo of the Winchester Mystery House is the second-ever photo showing Sarah Winchester at her San Jose mansion. (March 23, 2018)

    A never-before-seen photo of the South Bay’s famous Winchester Mystery House has been discovered.

    The photo was found by a Winchester Mystery House employee in a local archive showing the home with similar features of home's foundation today. 

    The house first started as an eight-room unfinished farmhouse and has been continuously built on by Sarah Winchester’s carpenters for 38 years.

    One of the other exciting things about the discovery is it’s only the second-ever photo showing Sarah Winchester at her San Jose mansion.

