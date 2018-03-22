New Airline Issues Direct Flights From San Francisco to Hong Kong - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Possible Isolated Thunderstorms
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

New Airline Issues Direct Flights From San Francisco to Hong Kong

By Diana San Juan

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    New Airline Issues Direct Flights From San Francisco to Hong Kong
    File image.

    A faster, easier way to travel to Hong Kong from San Francisco has come to the San Francisco International Airport.

    Hong Kong Airlines will launch a new direct flight from its home airport to SFO on Sunday, the first of many to come. The company plans to make this flight available four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, SF Gate reports.

    The San Francisco to Hong Kong route will be available six times a day as the airline plans to expand daily flights by Aug. 18.

    "Being able to connect these two big developing areas, and being able to offer travelers one more option, I think Hong Kong Airlines is in a very special place to do that," George Liu, the airline's chief marketing officer, said to SF Gate.

    Passengers on these flights will travel in style as the airline will operate its new Airbus A350-900 airplanes. These come with 33 lie-flat business class seats and 108 economy seats with extra legroom. It also includes 196 standards economy seats.

    Hong Kong Airlines roundtrip airfares run for about $3,100.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices