New East Contra Costa BART Extension Opens

To delight of commuters, the new Bay Area Rapit Transit extension in East Contra Costa County officially opened Friday.

The new extension provides a 10-mile service between Pittsburgh Bay Point to Antioch. Commuters will be able to ride from the brand new Antioch "EBART" stop Saturday.

The extension is a part of the Highway 4 widening project that plans to expand the highway between Pitssburgh and Brentwood. BART will be able to carry an estimated of 2,400 commuters in each direction per hour, according to the transit agency.

"It might be a benefit depending on the fare and the time frame and connection. But the thing here is the availibility of the seats," said one commuter, Vincent Newman-Brooks.

Investigative Risky Food Handling Practices Threaten Public Health

Chris Marquez of Antioch said the extension is going to benefit him greatly because he doesn't have to take the freeway anymore.

The new trains will run on renewable diesel fuel, hench the "E" in EBART, and it will include digital signs, automated audio announcements and climate control systems.

Overall cost of the extension was $525 million, according to BART.