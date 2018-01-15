Celebrating the 50th anniversary of iconic movie “Bullitt” and its fan-favorite San Francisco car chase, Ford introduces the new 2019 Mustang Bullitt, right, next to the original, at the North American International Auto Show, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Detroit.

Ford Motor Co. debuted a new Mustang Bullitt in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen film of the same name Sunday at the Detroit auto show.

The limited-edition Mustang Bullitt features a 5.0-liter V8 engine that packs at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque and tops out at 163 mph.

The new car pays tribute to the car in the classic movie set in San Francisco with cool exteriors as well as interiors: Dark Highland Green exterior paint and subtle chrome accents; interior highlights include 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster and black leather-trimmed seats with unique green accent stitching.



“This new Bullitt is, as Steve McQueen was, effortlessly cool,” said Darrell Behmer, Mustang chief designer. “As a designer, it’s my favorite Mustang — devoid of stripes, spoilers and badges. It doesn’t need to scream about anything — it’s just cool.”

Molly McQueen, granddaughter of "Bullitt" star Steve McQueen, starred in a special movie to introduce the new car at the North American International Auto Show, in which she raced a new Mustang Bullitt through a parking structure battling a Dodge Charger for the final free space.