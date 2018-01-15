Ford Motor Co. debuted a new Mustang Bullitt in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Steve McQueen film of the same name Sunday at the Detroit auto show.
The limited-edition Mustang Bullitt features a 5.0-liter V8 engine that packs at least 475 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque and tops out at 163 mph.
The new car pays tribute to the car in the classic movie set in San Francisco with cool exteriors as well as interiors: Dark Highland Green exterior paint and subtle chrome accents; interior highlights include 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster and black leather-trimmed seats with unique green accent stitching.
“This new Bullitt is, as Steve McQueen was, effortlessly cool,” said Darrell Behmer, Mustang chief designer. “As a designer, it’s my favorite Mustang — devoid of stripes, spoilers and badges. It doesn’t need to scream about anything — it’s just cool.”
Molly McQueen, granddaughter of "Bullitt" star Steve McQueen, starred in a special movie to introduce the new car at the North American International Auto Show, in which she raced a new Mustang Bullitt through a parking structure battling a Dodge Charger for the final free space.