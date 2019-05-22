Solidarity Rally, March for Striking New Haven Teachers

As teachers from New Haven Unified School District in Union City and Hayward continue to strike, parents plan to show solidarity during a Wednesday evening rally and march. Bob Redell reports.

Teachers, parents and community members plan to gather at 4:30 p.m. for a rally at William Cann Neighborhood Park in Union City. They will then march to the school district's headquarters at 5:30 p.m.

The New Haven Teachers Association's roughly 600 teachers began striking Monday after bargaining teams between the district and union were not fruitful Sunday.

The school district said its last, best and final offer is a 3 percent one-time payment and a 1 percent permanent increase to the pay schedule for the 2019-20 year, with an improvement to the offer Sunday by adding language that would allocate salary increases if the district receives additional money from the state.

The teachers are seeking a 10 percent pay raise over the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

The district, which includes 12 schools in Union City and Hayward, is using substitute teachers and administrative staff to lead activities at the school for students still in attendance during the strike.