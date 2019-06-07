Teachers in the New Haven Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement with the district, ending a 14-day strike, officials said late Friday.

The strike began on May 20.

The New Haven Unified School District includes schools in Union City and Hayward.

Here is the release provided by NHUSD:

"The agreement will give NHTA members a 3% on-the-schedule pay increase effective January 1, 2019. This is an effective 1.5% increase for this 18/19 school year and a 3% increase moving forward in 19/20. Teachers will also receive a one-time, off-the-schedule pay increase of 2.5% for 18/19. For 2019/20, members will receive an additional 1% on-the-schedule pay increase effective July 1, 2019.

Contingency language was also included that could add up to an additional 1% on-the-schedule salary increase should district revenues come in higher than projected in 19/20.

Finally, language was added that would allow teachers who were set to retire at the end of this school year to perform additional duties during the summer in order to earn a full year of service credit towards retirement.

Both teams put in almost 200 hours at the bargaining table during the strike to reach an agreement. We are thrilled that our teachers will be back with their students where they, the community, and the District want them to be.

Teachers will be back in their classrooms Monday, June 10, in time for the last week of school, pending ratification."