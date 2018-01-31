New Raiders QB Coach Likely to Focus on 'Specific Stuff'

New Raiders QBs coach Brian Callahan will work with Oakland QB Derek Carr (above) this offseason. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

When Brian Callahan was hired as quarterbacks coach of the Detroit Lions before the 2017 season, he put together a list of things Matthew Stafford could work on to get better.

Most were small technique details. And, Stafford put together his own list of things to improve, too. Then Callahan and the Lions QB got together before spring workouts to go over their lists and do some tweaking.

According to Callahan and Stafford, they agreed to focus on five things. Then they went to work to make Stafford better at each.

“We’re talking about body posititioning, foot positioning, really, really specific stuff that I think very few people would notice just watching,” Callahan told Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com in August. “I noticed it. He notices it. And it’s things that have helped him be more efficient overall.”

The result in 2017 was Stafford turning in perhaps the best season of his nine-year pro career. Stafford had the best quarterback rating of his career (99.3) with a career-high in yards per pass attempt (7.9). He completed 65.7 percent of his throws for 4,446 yards and 29 touchdowns vs. 10 interceptions.

Now Callahan has been hired by the Raiders as QBs coach to help get Derek Carr back on track after a disappointing season. Callahan – the son of former Raiders head coach Bill Callahan – will be one of three gurus whispering in Carr’s ear this offseason, along with head coach Jon Gruden and offensive coordinator Greg Olson.

Before coaching Stafford in Detroit, Callahan was an assistant for six years with the Denver Broncos.

Callahan received high praise for his work with Stafford last season, but was let go when the Lions hired a new head coach. Now Callahan’s task will be to help Carr iron out any technique issues or bad habits he may have developed in 2017.

Last season, Callahan said that was his goal with Stafford.

“It was, ‘What can we do that we can control that can make him 5 percent more accurate over the course of a season,’ ” Callahan said. “That was probably the overall goal of the work.”