Shelby's, a new 10,000-square-foot restaurant in Redwood City, is offering customers its Black Label Burger--priced at $50. (Published 11 minutes ago)

This isn’t your usual Whopper or Big Mac.

Shelby’s, a 10,000- square-foot restaurant which opened Tuesday on the Redwood City-Atherton border is offering customers a $50 burger. (Yes, you read that right.)

What makes this burger so special?

The so-called ‘Black Label Burger’ takes six months to create. The patty contains a mixture of dry-aged hangar steak, short rib and chuck. It’s served up on a brioche bun with a French cheese and Australian black truffle…and fries, of course.