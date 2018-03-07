New SJC Dining Options to Include Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A

NBC Bay Area File image of Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Shake Shack is coming to San Jose.

Well, sort of.

San Jose International Airport officials on Wednesday announced new dining options for travelers as part of six-year, $267 million contract extension with HMSHost.

The deal calls for several new dining options at SJC's Terminals A and B before the end of 2020. In addition to Shake Shack, the list of new restaurants coming to the airport include:

Chick-fil-A

The Great American Bagel

International Beer Union

Trader Vic's

Shake Shack, which was born as a hot dog cart in 2004, is often compared to In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast favorite. Its menu features the Shackburger, a vegetarian portobello mushroom burger, a crispy chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, handspun frozen custard, and more.