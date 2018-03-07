New SJC Dining Options to Include Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A

Shake Shack is coming to San Jose.
Well, sort of.
San Jose International Airport officials on Wednesday announced new dining options for travelers as part of six-year, $267 million contract extension with HMSHost.
The deal calls for several new dining options at SJC's Terminals A and B before the end of 2020. In addition to Shake Shack, the list of new restaurants coming to the airport include:
- Chick-fil-A
- The Great American Bagel
- International Beer Union
- Trader Vic's
Shake Shack, which was born as a hot dog cart in 2004, is often compared to In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast favorite. Its menu features the Shackburger, a vegetarian portobello mushroom burger, a crispy chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, handspun frozen custard, and more.