Not So Fast: New San Jose State University Track and Field Facility on Hold to Make Way for More Parking - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Not So Fast: New San Jose State University Track and Field Facility on Hold to Make Way for More Parking

By Scott Budman

Published 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Not So Fast: SJSU Puts New Track-and-Field Facility on Hold

    The San Jose State University track-and-field program's plans for a new facility has been pushed back to make room for a parking structure. Scott Budman reports.

    (Published 57 minutes ago)

    The San Jose State University track-and-field program's plans for a new facility has been pushed back to make room for a parking structure.

    University officials said there is no timetable when a new facility will be built, but noted the campus has raised money to upgrade its track-and-field program's home.

    SJSU's athletic director provided the following statement Wednesday to NBC Bay Area:

    “We looked at a number of options to give the track and field programs on-campus practice and competitive opportunities and determined the best solution...is to pursue nearby off-campus arrangements.”

    For now, the men's and women's track-and-field teams will practice at nearby San Jose City College.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices