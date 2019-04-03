The San Jose State University track-and-field program's plans for a new facility has been pushed back to make room for a parking structure. Scott Budman reports.

Not So Fast: SJSU Puts New Track-and-Field Facility on Hold

The San Jose State University track-and-field program's plans for a new facility has been pushed back to make room for a parking structure.

University officials said there is no timetable when a new facility will be built, but noted the campus has raised money to upgrade its track-and-field program's home.

SJSU's athletic director provided the following statement Wednesday to NBC Bay Area:

“We looked at a number of options to give the track and field programs on-campus practice and competitive opportunities and determined the best solution...is to pursue nearby off-campus arrangements.”

For now, the men's and women's track-and-field teams will practice at nearby San Jose City College.