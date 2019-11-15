A sign for the new express lane extension on Highway 237 in the South Bay.

A new stretch of express lanes along Highway 237 in the South Bay opened to motorists Friday morning.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said commuters can expect to save up 20 minutes in each direction with the lanes now in use.

Express lanes in the area now stretch roughly seven miles from the Dixon Landing Road exit from Interstate 880 all the way across Highway 237 to Highway 101.

Anyone using the express lanes will have to pay a toll anytime between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. Toll prices range from 30 cents to $8 depending on how much congestion there is.

People who want to use the express lanes, including carpoolers and motorcyclists, must have a FasTrak transponder. Those driving clean air vehicles will also need a transponder, though they will only pay half price.