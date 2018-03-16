New Tech to Alleviate Highway 87 Congestion?

It's one of the most-clogged freeways in our area and it's only getting worse. If you live in the South Bay, you probably dread driving on Highway 87. But can technology help ease the commute? A local group thinks it might. Business and tech reporter Scott Budman reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

It's one of the most-clogged freeways in our area and it's only getting worse. If you live in the South Bay, you probably dread driving on Highway 87. See More