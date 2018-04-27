New Toll Structure Coming to the Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 25: Cars pass through the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza during the morning commute on March 25, 2013 in San Francisco, California. Workers are making last minute changes to the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza in preparation of making the iconic bridge the first major toll bridge in the nation to go to all electronic tollbooths. The entire staff of full time toll collectors will be replaced by the automated booths starting on March 27. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A new look is coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

A new toll collection structure with new technology that will be south of the current toll booth. With great effort, designers worked to incorporate the latest gadgets while keeping the structure’s iconic look.

“There is new tolling technology so here at the Golden Gate Bridge, we’re working to keep up with that technology,” said bridge spokesperson Priya Clemens. “Unfortunately the equipment itself doesn’t fit into the told toll booths.”

The Bridge Light Design will be similar in style to the curved lights by the Golden Gate, but will stretch across southbound lanes, with updated toll collection equipment like FastTrack readers and cameras.

“We heard very clearly that both the architects and the directors thought that it should be international orange not just a steel gray,” Clemens said. “They wanted it to be as light as possible to not detract from the bridge.”

Construction is expected to start next year with the toll gantry operating by 2020.