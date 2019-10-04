Retrial Set for Ghost Ship Master Tenant Derick Almena

Derick Almena appears in court for the Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial. (July 8, 2019)

Prosecutors say they will re-try a man on manslaughter charges for allegedly turning an Oakland warehouse into a cluttered maze that killed 36 at a party.

The retrial for Derick Almena has been set for March 30, 2020.

Alameda County jurors last month could not agree on a verdict against Almena, splitting 10-2 in favor of finding Almena guilty. They acquitted 29-year-old Max Harris.

The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during an electronic music party at a warehouse known as the Ghost Ship.

Ghost Ship Verdicts: Mistrial for Almena, Harris Acquitted

A jury on Thursday acquitted one man and could not reach a decision on another defendant charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the deadly 2016 Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire. Melissa Colorado reports. (Published Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019)

Prosecutors allege Almena was criminally negligent when he illegally converted the industrial building into a residence for artists and held unpermitted events inside.

Almena's attorneys argued that city workers were to blame for not raising concerns about fire hazards in the warehouse.

