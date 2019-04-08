New USGS Quake Map Shows Seismic Hazard Zones in San Mateo and Contra Costa Counties - NBC Bay Area
New USGS Quake Map Shows Seismic Hazard Zones in San Mateo and Contra Costa Counties

By NBC Bay Area

    A new map released by the U.S. Geological Survey shows seismic hazard zones for certain areas of San Mateo and Contra Costa counties, specifically liquefaction and landslide zones.

    The maps for Contra Costa County include all or parts of Pittsburg, Antioch, Concord, Brentwood, Oakley and Bay Point.

    Maps for San Mateo County include Woodside, San Carlos, Belmont, Burlingame, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, Millbrae, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, Portola Valley and Pacifica.

    “The program initially focused on the greater Los Angeles area and San Francisco and is now working on other highly populated, seismically active areas,” Don Drysdale of the California Department of Conservation, which oversees the program, told the San Jose Mercury News.

    The maps are not meant to alarm current or future residents of those areas, but to help them prepare and reinforce their homes before the next earthquake hits.

