A group called "Safe Embarcadero for All" released video of another attack in San Francisco's Embarcadero. The group is trying to get the city of San Francisco not to build a homeless navigation center along the waterfront. Pete Suratos reports for NBC Bay Area on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Non-profit community organization Safe Embarcadero for All released video Thursday of yet another attack on the streets of San Francisco's Embarcadero.

The group opposes the city’s idea of building a 200-bed homeless shelter along the waterfront, between The Ferry Building and Oracle Park.

The video released shows a man running along Beale Street and then punching a person in the face. This is the most recent incident publicized in the area after officials said Austin Vincent attacked a woman outside her condominium lobby. Vincent is currently in jail.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Mayor London Breed and other city leaders met Wednesday to come up with a plan to secure the Embarcadero area. The plan includes an increase in foot patrols for officers, as well as social services for the mentally ill and those suffering from drug addiction.

Despite the attacks, the San Francisco Police Department crime reports state that crime has gone down in the city compared to last year.