A controversial Newark housing development that could bring the city nearly 500 new homes was approved Thursday in a four to one city council vote, according to the Mercury News.

The plan, which has been in the works for over 10 years, had been sent back to the drawing board several times. The plan includes 469 single-family homes to be built on what’s referred to as “area four,” a 430-acre tract near the city’s wetlands.

Area environmentalists argue this area should be preserved. During the last three hours of debate at Thursday’s meeting, environmental groups suggested they may take this issue back to court.

Newark’s population has spiked in recent years. A report from the California Department of Finance said that the East Bay cities of Newark and Dublin are among the 10 fastest-growing cities with populations over 30,000. These cities boast locations near Silicon Valley, low crime and cheaper housing. A one-bedroom apartment in Newark goes for about $2,400 per month, a single-family home costs around $750,000.