A squabble over a supposedly lost cellphone broke out into an all-out brawl at a pizza place in Newark Saturday night before it was discovered that the phone had actually been turned in to the restaurant's lost and found hours earlier, according to police.

The fight involving two large groups erupted at John's Incredible Pizza Company inside the NewPark Mall, according to police. Footage from the scene captured people exchanging blows and shouting.

When Newark police officers arrived, they called in reinforcements from the Fremont Police Department due to the size of the scuffle.

Officers were eventually able to gain control of the chaos, according to police. Only minor injuries were reported, and no one was arrested.

As officers worked on their investigation, the manager of the restaurant came up with the cellphone, according to police. The phone had been turned into lost and found several hours before the brawl.

Further information was not available.