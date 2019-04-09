Newark Would-Be Rapist Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges

Matt Caruso on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted kidnapping with intent to rape, assault with intent to rape and possession of child pornography. Pete Suratos reports.

The East Bay man who investigators say was planning to attack multiple women has pleaded not guilty after he used a stun gun on one of them.

Matt Caruso on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to felony charges of attempted kidnapping with intent to rape, assault with intent to rape and possession of child pornography. Police say Caruso wrote out "plans" to attack at least six women.

Caruso confronted his first intended victim last month as she left her Walnut Creek home for work. Police said he put a stun gun to the woman's side at her apartment parking lot.

The victim called 911 around 7:20 a.m., and reported a man had attacked her with an electrical stun gun while she was walking out of her home.

She fought back and the suspect, later identified as Caruso, fled the scene in a Volkswagen.

Later that afternoon, a maintenance worker in Fremont found a suspicious box in a dumpster. It turns out the box was full of evidence that linked Caruso to the crime.

Court documents show the box included a wig and a Taser believed used in the attack.

Caruso was arrested March 27. While searching his home in Newark, police said they found guns and child pornography. He remains in custody on $1.1 million bail but the District Attorney says Caruso should be denied bail because he's a risk to public safety.

The bail hearing has been set for April 18.