San Francisco Woman Reunited With Lost Wedding Ring

A San Francisco woman who lost her wedding and engagement rings last week has been reunited with her valuables thanks to a United Airlines gate agent and pilot. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

Brit Morin posted a tweet Monday saying a pilot hand delivered the rings back to her in San Francisco. A United gate agent found the jewelry and gave it to the pilot, Morin said.

"I have a newfound faith in humanity and airlines," Morin said in her tweet.

I lost my wedding/engagement rings last week somewhere between New York and Jackson Hole. A @United gate agent found it, put it in a safe, and then gave it to a pilot to HAND DELIVER it back to me in SF. I have a newfound faith in humanity and airlines ���� Thanks United. pic.twitter.com/T342OGou5p — Brit Morin (@brit) February 19, 2018

Morin's tweet included a photo of a ring, along with a written note signed by the pilot. She also said in the tweet the rings were lost somewhere between New York and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

A tweet from United replying to Morin indicates the airlines plans to recognize the pilot and gate agent for their efforts in helping return her ring.