By Kristofer Noceda

Published at 3:19 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018

    San Francisco Woman Reunited With Lost Wedding Ring

    A San Francisco woman who lost her wedding and engagement rings last week has been reunited with her valuables thanks to a United Airlines gate agent and pilot. (Published Monday, Feb. 19, 2018)

    A San Francisco woman says she has been reunited with her engagement and wedding rings she lost last week thanks to a United Airlines gate agent and pilot.

    Brit Morin posted a tweet Monday saying a pilot hand delivered the rings back to her in San Francisco. A United gate agent found the jewelry and gave it to the pilot, Morin said.

    "I have a newfound faith in humanity and airlines," Morin said in her tweet.

    Morin's tweet included a photo of a ring, along with a written note signed by the pilot. She also said in the tweet the rings were lost somewhere between New York and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

    A tweet from United replying to Morin indicates the airlines plans to recognize the pilot and gate agent for their efforts in helping return her ring.

