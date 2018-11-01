Newsom, Cox Make Final Pitches to Be California Governor

After President Donald Trump declared he would issue an executive order ending birthright citizenship in the U.S., California gubernatorial candidates Gavin Newsom and John Cox offer their takes on the issue. Sam Brock reports. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018)

Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican businessman John Cox are rolling through California as they hand out candy, stop for selfies and do whatever else they can to round up votes for governor.

With much of the nation gripped by the fight for control of the U.S. House, the candidates for governor are too. Newsom and Cox are both carving out time to join their party's candidates in closely contested congressional races in Southern California and the Central Valley.

Polling has showed Newsom with a comfortable lead. He is focusing his final pitch on early education and his commitment to fighting President Donald Trump.

Cox is trying to make up the gap by hammering California's high cost of living.