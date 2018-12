A residential fire in San Francisco displaced nine people Sunday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Fire crews responded to the blaze at 1427 Larkin St. in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood about 4:15 p.m. and had the flames contained by about 4:35 p.m., fire officials said.

Red Cross Bay Area was at the scene to assist the displaced. A pet cat died in the fire, officials said.

The blaze is under investigation.