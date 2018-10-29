Niners Could Trade Garcon by Tuesday Deadline

The Niners are listening to trade offers for wide receiver Pierre Garcon (No. 15). (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After losing yet another game Sunday, the 49ers may soon lose veteran wide receiver Pierre Garcon.

Garcon, who signed with the 49ers before the 2017 as a free agent, is being sought by several NFL teams with the league trade deadline approaching Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Garcon, 32, signed a five-year deal with the Niners in 2017, which runs through the 2021 season. He’s making $6.625 million in base salary this season and could make as much as $47.5 million over the full life of the deal.

But with the 49ers at 1-7 and in last place in the NFC West, San Francisco is likely to trade Garcon if the right offer is made.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after Sunday’s 18-15 loss to Arizona that teams have asked about Garcon’s availability.

“Teams call about a lot of people,” Shanahan said, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. “I think every team around the league is doing a ton, so I know there was a report on Pierre. That is true. He’s one of the guys that people have asked about and we have talked about, but nothing is going down right now. We’ll see how these next two days play out with Pierre and a lot of people.”

Garcon has been bothered by an injury to a knee, and his productivity has been down this season. Some of that, of course, has to do with the 49rs losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the fact the offensive line hasn’t given its quarterbacks as much protection as they need.

In seven games this season, Garcon has just 21 catches for 230 yards.

Cornerback Jimmie Ward also has been mentioned as a player also available to the highest bidder.

The 49ers have told Garcon it’s possible he could be traded by Tuesday, according to several reports.

The 49ers will play the Oakland Raiders Thursday night at Levi’s Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m.