Niners' Defense Gets Its Greatest Test Yet

Niners defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (No. 99) says he and his defensive teammates must have a big game against the Rams Sunday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As the 49ers get set to play the division-rival Rams Sunday in Los Angeles, recent injuries loom large.

Just this week, the 49ers, who have the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL, lost two key players for several weeks in fullback Kyle Juszczyk and right offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey. Their absence could mean trouble for both the running attack and the protection of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Yet the San Francisco defensive unit believes it can offer a helping hand.

"We have to put more on our shoulders and try to get the offense good field position, try to get the ball a little more," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner told Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. "That’s what we look for every game is attacking the ball and trying to get more opportunities for our offense to get back on the field. We just got to really hone in on our details and just attack the ball."

Certainly, the 49ers defense has been impressive in helping the team to a 4-0 start.

San Francisco is No. 2 in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 257.5 yards per game, and No. 4 in scoring defense (14.2 points per game). It’s been balanced, too, ranking No. 2 in passing defense (175.8 yards per game) and No. 5 in rushing defense (81.8).

And, the 49ers already have 11 takeaways on defense, including seven interceptions.

But the Rams, who won the NFC title in 2018, are a high-powered offense that ranks No. 5 in the NFL in yards per game (413.6) and No. 2 in passing yards per game (317.4). Quarterback Jared Goff has multiple dangerous wideouts in Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and a fine running back in Todd Gurley.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that for the 49ers to win, they’ve got to stay away from turnovers and keep the game close.

"We’ve got to start out fast and make this a game," he said. "Hopefully we find a way to win it at the end."

A lot of that may depend on how San Francisco’s defensive front performs. So far, the line – with Buckner, Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and Nick Bosa leading the way – has been dominant at times. If it can produce sacks and force mistakes and turnovers, the 49ers may get the edge they need Sunday.

But, said defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, "This is by far our greatest challenge."

Oddsmakers have made the Rams (3-2) three-point favorites. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.