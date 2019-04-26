NFL Draft: Niners Double Dip Into Wide Receiver Pool

At 6-foot-5, former Baylor wideout Jalen Hurd (No. 5) will be a big target for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2019. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

The 49ers on Friday night drafted a wide receiver in the second round, then added another in the third.

San Francisco, which went into this year’s NFL draft with an obvious need at the position, decided to double down on talent to help quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the passing game in 2019.

With the fourth pick of the second round, the Niners selected Tyshun “Deebo” Samuel of South Carolina. With the third pick of the third round, they selected Jalen Hurd of Baylor.

Samuel, at 5-foot-11 and 214 pounds, is a breakaway threat every time he makes a catch. In 2018, he led the SEC with 600 yards after the catch. He had 62 receptions as a senior for 882 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 23 kickoffs in 2018 for 570 yards, a 24.8-yard average and a TD.

He has a reputation, according to one scouting report, as being “tough and competitive” and being a “gamer who thrives once the ball is in his hands.”

Hurd, meanwhile, is a huge target as a wideout, at 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds. He began his college career as a running back at Tennessee before switching positions at Baylor. In only one season at the position – he transferred after his junior season – Hurd had 69 catches in 12 games for 946 yards and four TDs. Baylor also used him as a running back, where he ran 48 times for 209 yards and three TDs.

Hurd was the strongest wide receiver at the NFL combine with 23 reps in the bench press. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, who compiled the scouting report on Hurd, wrote that he’s “still learning the nuances of the position, but he has outstanding traits, a great work ethic and an ability to get much better very quickly.”

Samuel and Hurd join a 49ers wide receiver corps that also includes Marquise Goodwin, Dante Pettis, Jordan Matthews, Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James. The competition for jobs in training camp should be fierce.

The draft continues Saturday, with the 49ers having the second pick of the fourth round and the third and two more picks in the sixth.