Niners Focusing on Signing Own Potential Free Agents

Will the 49ers make a deal to bring back running back Carlos Hyde (No. 28) before he can test the free-agent market in March? (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

NFL teams can’t dive into the market for free agents from other teams until March, yet expect the 49ers to be very busy before then.

The 49ers want to lock up their own potential free agents first – the players they believe are part of their future – before spending money to bring in new talent. Already this offseason, noted David Fucillo of SB Nation, they’ve given a big contract to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, re-signed starting center Daniel Kilgore and edge rusher/special teamer Cassius Marsh.

It's not yet known whether the 49ers will want to bring back No. 1 running back Carlos Hyde – who had a solid year and said he wants to return – or safety Eric Reid or defensive end Tank Carradine, but it now seems likely the 49ers are in discussions with some of their own, to get them new deals before they can start negotiating with other teams.

Paraag Marathe, the 49ers chief contract negotiator, recently told Tim Kawakami of The Athletic that he and his staff will remain busy.

"We’re looking at some of our own guys," Marathe said. "I don’t know the timing of it, though. But certainly there’s a handful we’d like to do before it (free agency) starts."

Other notable 49ers who could depart in free agency are: linebacker Brock Coyle, tackle Garry Gilliam, guard Brandon Fusco, cornerback Dontae Jonhnson, edge defender Aaron Lynch and tight end Logan Paulsen.