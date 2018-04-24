Niners' Garoppolo Putting in Work With Receivers

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 10) is putting in extra work on the weekends these days with wide receivers, tight ends and running backs. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

All eyes in the NFL are on the draft this week, but 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is focused right now on the players already on the 49ers roster, not the ones who soon will be added.

Specifically, the ones who catch passes.

As Cam Inman of the Bay Area News News Group reported Tuesday, the 49ers quarterback is getting together on weekends with receivers to put in extra work on top of the team’s organized offseason program.

Garoppolo and the receivers are working out at a location he won’t divulge to get to know one another better.

“It kind of gets us away from the coaches and everything, and allows me to talk to the receivers about specific things, or the tight ends or running backs,” Garoppolo told Inman. “We had a great showing this Saturday.”

The 49ers’ offseason program this early is focused mostly on conditioning, so this weekend work is on top of that.

Garoppolo said getting involved in a sort of passing camp with his receivers is something he’s used to doing as part of his regular preparation.

“I’ve don’t that since high school,” he told Mike Florio of NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “It’s one of those things, when the coaches aren’t there you kind of see a different side of guys. They open up a little bit or tell you how they see a concept compared to how it is written in the book. Just a little bit at a time for us to talk through things, I guess.”