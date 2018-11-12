Nick Mullens (No. 4) almost led the 49ers to a second straight win, but the Giants spoiled his effort with their own comeback in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A game between two of the NFL’s worst teams produced one of the season’s most interesting finishes Monday night at Levi’s Stadium.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, it also produced the team’s eighth loss in 10 games, this time by a 27-23 score, to a New York Giants team that came in at 1-7.

With 2:46 remaining, the Niners took a 23-20 lead on Robbie Gould’s 30-yard field goal. But the Giants responded, driving the ball 75 yards in nine plays for a touchdown on Eli Manning’s 3-yard pass to Sterling Shepard to go up 27-23.

The 49ers had just 53 seconds to work with, but drove from their own 25 to the New York 21 with one second remaining, giving them one last chance. But Nick Mullens’ deep pass down the left side for Dante Pettis fell incomplete, and a potential second straight victory faded away.

Mullens, in just his second NFL start, threw two interceptions, but also completed 27-of-39 throws for 250 yards and a touchdown. That TD pass was to running back Matt Breida, who had a big game, rushing for 101 yards and a TD while catching three passes for 31 yards and a score.

Mullen’s biggest target on the night was tight end George Kittle, with nine catches for 83 yards.

The 49ers took a 13-10 halftime lead and extended it to 20-10 but allowed the Giants a field goal and touchdown late in the third quarter to tie things at 20-20 in the fourth.

The performance by Mullens should keep him in the starting lineup. After Mullens led his team to a win over the Raiders last time out, Mullens was given another shot to start over C.J. Beathard, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said the door wasn’t closed on Beathard this season.

Mullens, however, should get a third straight start on Sunday, Nov. 25, when the 49ers return from their bye week to take on the Bucs in Tampa Bay.