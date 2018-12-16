Niners Go to Overtime to Finally Beat the Seahawks - NBC Bay Area
Niners Go to Overtime to Finally Beat the Seahawks

San Francisco wins its second straight game for the first time in 2018 with a 26-23 decision over AFC West rival Seattle at Levi's Stadium

By Doug Williams

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    A crowd of 49ers congratulates Richie James (No. 13) after his 97-yard kickoff return for a TD in a win over Seattle Sunday. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

    It took an overtime period to do it, but on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium the 49ers finally won their second game in a row for the first time this season.

    After San Francisco and Seattle tied 23-23 in regulation, the 49ers won it on their first possession of the extra period on Robbie Gould’s 36-yard field goal for a 26-23 victory.

    The win broke a 10-game losing streak to the Seahawks and improved San Francisco’s record to 4-10 with two games remaining. The victory came after a 20-14 win over the Broncos last week. The team’s previous victories had been well spaced — over the Lions on Sept. 16 and the Raiders on Nov. 1.

    The 49ers forced a three-and-out for the Seahawks on their first possession of overtime, meaning any score by San Francisco – a touchdown or field goal – would win it. The Niners started from their own 38 and advanced 29 yards to set up Gould’s game-winning kick.

    San Francisco 49ers 2018-19 Season Highlights

    Getty Images

    Seattle scored a touchdown first Sunday, but Sebastian Janikowski’s extra-point attempt was wide – a mistake that would prove huge.

    San Francisco then answered with rookie Richie James returning the kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown and a 7-6 lead.

    San Francisco was up 17-13 at the half (another touchdown coming on a catch by tight end Garrett Celek), then added a field goal by Gould in the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead. Seattle ended the quarter by tying it up on Chris Carson’s tackle-breaking 1-yard run. Gould and then Janikowski traded field goals in the fourth period to set up overtime.

    For the 49ers, quarterback Nick Mullens was 20-of-29 passing for 275 yards and a TD with no interceptions. Rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis had another big day, with five catches for 83 yards. Pettis has had a surge in production over the past five weeks since being injured early in the year. 

    On defense, standout tackle DeForest Buckner had a huge day, with two sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 tackles overall.

    The 49ers will try to win three in a row this coming Sunday when they play host to the Chicago Bears.

