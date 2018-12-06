Niners' Jeff Wilson Will Get First NFL Start - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Coverage of the San Francisco 49ers

Niners' Jeff Wilson Will Get First NFL Start

Hard-running undrafted rookie running back will start vs. Broncos Sunday because of injury to Matt Breida

By Doug Williams

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Niners' Jeff Wilson Will Get First NFL Start
    Getty Images
    Rookie running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (No. 41) will start for the 49ers Sunday vs. Denver. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Matt Breida has been one of the 49ers’ bright points in a dark season, but the team will miss him this Sunday because of an ankle injury.

    Breida, who’s been dealing with an ankle problem since October, aggravated the injury last week in Seattle and played just 10 snaps. So, the second-year running back who has 744 yards rushing in 2018 and is averaging 5.64 yards per carry – the third-best average in the NFL – will be replaced by rookie Jeff Wilson.

    Wilson, an undrafted free agent from North Texas, was promoted from the practice squad recently and has appeared in two games. He had seven carries for 33 yards against Tampa Bay and then carried 15 times for 61 yards vs. Seattle. He also has caught nine passes for 81 yards.

    Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan loves the way Wilson plays even bigger than his 6-foot, 194-pound frame. He runs hard, breaks tackles and brings a physical attitude to every carry.

    San Francisco 49ers 2018-19 Season Highlights

    [BAY]All Things Red and Gold: San Francisco 49ers 2018-19 Season Highlights
    Getty Images

    “That’s what got him an opportunity in this league,” Shanahan told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s what he does best. That’s why he’s going to make it. I hope he doesn’t lose that – for his and our sakes. He runs hard, and that’s what he does well. Hopefully, we can keep him healthy and he keeps getting better.”

    In his senior season at North Texas, Wilson rushed for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He also had 24 catches for 168 yards.

    Wilson says he tries to be smart when he takes on tacklers.

    “You always have to pick and choose your battles,” he told Branch. “I’m not (going) in there and just try to run down the middle of (everybody). It’s certain times you do it. … But I’m more of an aggressive runner.”

    On Sunday, when the 2-10 49ers take on the 6-6 Denver Broncos at Levi’s Stadium, Wilson will get his first NFL start and the opportunity to build on what he showed in last week’s loss at Seattle.

    “He hits the hole and he runs hard,” said Shanahan. “He’s a very good zone runner. He doesn’t mess around. He sets his track. When he sees an open gap, he puts his foot down and goes for it.”

    Kickoff Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices