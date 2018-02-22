Niners May Have Eyes on Big Oklahoma State Receiver - NBC Bay Area
Niners May Have Eyes on Big Oklahoma State Receiver

Marcell Ateman, a 6-foot-4 wideout, reportedly has caught San Francisco's attention and could be a nice addition to the red-zone offense

By Doug Williams

Published 5 hours ago

    Do I Need a New Mattress?
    Getty Images
    Oklahoma State wide receiver Marcell Ateman (No. 3) reportedly has caught the interest of 49ers scouts. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Marcell Ateman probably won’t be selected on the first or second day of this year’s NFL draft. But the wide receiver from Oklahoma State could make an impact for the right team as a third-day choice, and the 49ers might just be the right team.

    Ateman is a big (6-foot-4, 216-pound) target who’s projected by NFL.com to be selected in the fourth or fifth round. Tony Pauline of draftanalyst.com reported recently that the 49ers are a team that has scouted Ateman and likes his potential.

    Pauline wrote that Ateman has been working to refine his speed, and that if he tests well at the NFL Combine, he could climb up into the third or second round of the draft.

    As a senior at Oklahoma State, Ateman had 59 catches for 1,156 yards and eight touchdowns. Early 40-yard dash times on him were 4.60, but if he can improve into the 4.45 range, more teams may believe he’s worth a higher pick.

    Wrote Pauline: "Ateman has been working with former Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson on his speed and 40 starts in Dallas. Johnson has been praising Ateman’s work ethic to teams he’s spoken with. I’m told the receiver-needy San Francisco 49ers are one of several teams high on Ateman."

    As David Fucillo of SB Nation noted, Ateman would be a nice addition to a receiving corps that doesn’t have many large targets.

    "Ateman would tower over the group and bring some much-needed size in the red zone," wrote Fucillo. "Pierre Garcon can bring necessary physicality down there, but if Ateman can develop into a red-zone option, that would certainly be a big help."

