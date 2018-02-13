A year ago, linebacker NaVorro Bowman went from the 49ers to the Raiders. Will cornerback David Amerson now go from the Raiders to the 49ers?

Amerson, recently released by Oakland after an injury-shortened and disappointing 2017 season, is now a free agent who’s apparently drawing interest from several NFL teams.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports the 49ers – who are looking for cornerback help this offseason -- are among those teams. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Amerson had a visit with the Texans Monday. Already, he’s visited with the Bears. Rapoport reported the cornerback has three more team visits this week.

The Raiders decided to go on without Amerson in 2018 after the cornerback, 26, did not play well in the six games in which he appeared. However, Amerson, a former second-round pick of Washington, has been outstanding at times.

The analystic website Pro Football Focus selected Amerson as its Most Improved Player in the 2015 season when he was picked up by Oakland early in the year from Washington, where he had lost his starting job. That season with the Raiders he was targeted 104 times, allowed 58 completions and one touchdown. He allowed a quarterback rating of just 62.7 on passes in his direction. He also had four interceptions.

The Texans could be the leader in the hunt for Amerson. Their secondary needs help, they have good space under the salary cap and they don’t have a selection until the third round of the NFL draft, so they’re interested in improving through free agency, according to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.



