Niners Reported to Have Interest in David Amerson - NBC Bay Area
VIDEO: 
Speed Skating, Luge, Cross-Country
OLY-BAY
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Coverage of the San Francisco 49ers

Niners Reported to Have Interest in David Amerson

Former Raiders cornerback, recently released, has visited with Texans and Bears and 49ers are apparently one of several NFL teams interested in talking with him

By Doug Williams

Published 6 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Niners Reported to Have Interest in David Amerson
    Former Raiders cornerback David Amerson (No. 29) is now a free agent. (Getty Images)

    A year ago, linebacker NaVorro Bowman went from the 49ers to the Raiders. Will cornerback David Amerson now go from the Raiders to the 49ers?

    Amerson, recently released by Oakland after an injury-shortened and disappointing 2017 season, is now a free agent who’s apparently drawing interest from several NFL teams.

    Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports the 49ers – who are looking for cornerback help this offseason -- are among those teams. Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Amerson had a visit with the Texans Monday. Already, he’s visited with the Bears. Rapoport reported the cornerback has three more team visits this week.

    The Raiders decided to go on without Amerson in 2018 after the cornerback, 26, did not play well in the six games in which he appeared. However, Amerson, a former second-round pick of Washington, has been outstanding at times.

    The analystic website Pro Football Focus selected Amerson as its Most Improved Player in the 2015 season when he was picked up by Oakland early in the year from Washington, where he had lost his starting job. That season with the Raiders he was targeted 104 times, allowed 58 completions and one touchdown. He allowed a quarterback rating of just 62.7 on passes in his direction. He also had four interceptions.

    The Texans could be the leader in the hunt for Amerson. Their secondary needs help, they have good space under the salary cap and they don’t have a selection until the third round of the NFL draft, so they’re interested in improving through free agency, according to Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.


    Latest Winter Olympics Headlines:
    > Chloe Kim, 17, Takes Gold in Women's Halfpipe
    > Trump Has a Tweet for Everything, But None Yet for Olympics
    > USA Wins Bronze in Team Figure Skating
    > Nearly 200 Cases of Norovirus in 12 Days
    > Tracking Team USA: Every Medal Winner So Far
    Viral Moments:
    > Craziest Wipeouts From Slopestyle Finals
    > Chloe Kim Tweets About Being Hangry
    > Funny Faces of Figure Skating
    > SNL's Leslie Jones Live-Tweets Olympics and Its Amazing
    > Shirtless Tongan Learned Skiing in 12 Weeks
    Must-See Video:
    > Chloe Kim Lands Back to Back 1080s
    > Dangerous Fall in Men's Downhill
    > Jamie Anderson's Gold Medal Run in Slopestyle
    > Mirai Nagasu Lands Historic Triple Axel
    > Red Gerard's Slopestyle Gold Medal Run
    NorCal Athletes:
    > Get to Know Your Northern California Athletes
    > Meet Fremont's Karen Chen, Ladies' Figure Skater
    > Meet Palo Alto's Vincent Zhou, Men's Figure Skater
    > What is South Lake Tahoe's Maddie Bowman Drawing?
    > Tahoe's Jamie Anderson is Golden Again in Slopestyle

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices