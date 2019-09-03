Niners Seeking Offensive Line Help Before Season Opener

Longtime NFL starting tackle Jordan Mills (No. 79) is meeting with the 49ers Tuesday, according to reports. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It’s just six days before the start of the 49ers’ 2019 season, and the team is still trying to tweak the roster.

The depth of the offensive line is in question, following a preseason injury to veteran tackle Shon Coleman, who was expected to be the 49ers’ swing tackle behind starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey. Following the roster cutdown to 53 players this past Saturday, the backup tackles are a pair of rookies, Justin Skule and Daniel Brunskill.

So, it’s not much of a surprise that the Niners, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, are meeting with former Bears and Bills starting tackle Jordan Mills Tuesday.

Mills, 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds, was taken in the fifth round by the Bears in 2013 out of Louisiana Tech.

He’s been a starter every year of his career, the last four in Buffalo where he started all 16 games for the Bills the past three seasons. After becoming a free agent after 2018, Mills, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, but was released last week.

According to the Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, Mills was expected to be the Dolphins starting right tackle in 2019 but had “struggled in training camp and in the preseason.” He gave up a sack in one game and was twice called for holding penalties. Mills was released after negotiating an injury settlement with the Dolphins.

The 49ers begin practice Tuesday for their season opener against the Bucs in Tampa Bay Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. (PDT).